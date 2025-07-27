 Skip navigation
PFT PM Mailbag: AFC South, collusion, European NFL
PIT among 10-12 title contenders, as Rodgers says?
Florio: No one is protecting college athletes

PFT PM Mailbag: AFC South, collusion, European NFL
PIT among 10-12 title contenders, as Rodgers says?
Florio: No one is protecting college athletes

Sean McVay preaches “controlled aggression” to Jared Verse

  
Published July 27, 2025 08:46 AM

Rams linebacker Jared Verse has learned how to work out like former Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald. In addition to being a great player, Verse has something else in common with the future Hall of Famer.

Verse has an edge. And that edge sometimes needs to be controlled in practice.

Coach Sean McVay needed to talk to Verse after a practice-field scuffle. McVay was later asked what he said.

“Just what we talked about, controlled aggression,” McVay told reporters. “I like the way that he responded, one of the things that makes Jared great is that edge that he plays with. I can remember it’s the same things that Aaron and I used to talk about when he was playing. You’re always right on that line of using the aggressiveness, that edge. He likes to talk shit and so you don’t want to take that away from him, but you want to make sure that you’re able to reset from one snap to the next. We always talk about, ‘Let’s respond, let’s not react.’ I like the way that he finished practice.”

The best news is that Verse has yet to attack someone with a helmet. The key word may be “yet.” Donald’s incident happened in joint practices with the Bengals.

This year, the Rams will have joint practices with the Cowboys and the Chargers.