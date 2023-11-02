Sean McVay: Rams didn’t explore trading for a QB, did explore bringing back John Wolford

With starting quarterback Matthew Stafford injured and only Brett Rypien as an available option on the roster, the Rams tried to enhance the position this week.

Coach Sean McVay told reporters on Wednesday that the Rams did not explore trading for another quarterback before Tuesday’s deadline. However, McVay did concede that the Rams did explore trying to sign quarterback John Wolford from the Tampa Bay practice squad.

The Buccaneers signed Wolford to the active roster, after he generated interest from the Rams. He previously spent 2019 through 2022 in L.A., starting four regular-season games and one playoff game for the Rams.

It’s currently unclear whether Stafford or Rypien will start on Sunday at Green Bay. Stafford did not practice on Wednesday, due to a thumb injury.