 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_broncosjerseys_240423.jpg
Broncos unveil new ‘Mile High Collection’ uniforms
nbc_pft_cousins_240423.jpg
Cousins tampering punishment could affect draft
nbc_pft_drakemaye_240423.jpg
Maye has no complaints about WAS’ Top Golf trip

Other PFT Content

cash_hundreds_sheet_200
Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities
NFL: Washington Commanders at New York Jets
Aaron Rodgers thinks Robert Kennedy Jr. is “in danger”
Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle
Bills need receivers; where will they find them?

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_broncosjerseys_240423.jpg
Broncos unveil new ‘Mile High Collection’ uniforms
nbc_pft_cousins_240423.jpg
Cousins tampering punishment could affect draft
nbc_pft_drakemaye_240423.jpg
Maye has no complaints about WAS’ Top Golf trip

Other PFT Content

cash_hundreds_sheet_200
Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities
NFL: Washington Commanders at New York Jets
Aaron Rodgers thinks Robert Kennedy Jr. is “in danger”
Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle
Bills need receivers; where will they find them?

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Sean McVay: Stetson Bennett looks good, all options on table for QB in draft

  
Published April 24, 2024 06:48 AM

The Rams drafted Stetson Bennett in the fourth round last year with designs on developing him as a backup quarterback behind Matthew Stafford, but Bennett did not see any action for the team in 2023.

Bennett was placed on the non-football illness list in mid-September and missed the entire year. Early in the offseason, head coach Sean McVay said he wasn’t sure about Bennett’s status for 2024 but Bennett is taking part in the team’s offseason program and McVay gave a positive update on where things stand on Tuesday.

McVay did not rule out drafting another quarterback this year, however.

“I think you leave all options on the table,” McVay said, via a transcript from the team. “Stetson’s been here. We’re in phase one. It’s been just meetings and then lifting so our ability to get out on the field with the players hasn’t existed yet. That’s the thing that’s the most fun. But he’s done a great job of being engaged in the meetings. . . . I mean, he looks good. He’s had a good look in his eyes. He’s been attentive in the meetings and then I’m looking forward to next week to being able to get out on the grass with all of our players and Stetson being one of them.”

The Rams signed Jimmy Garoppolo as a free agent to serve as the No. 2 on their depth chart, but he’ll be suspended for the first two games of the season and that means the Rams will need someone they feel comfortable with behind Stafford to kick off the season. If they don’t draft a quarterback in the next few days, it will be a sign they think Bennett can be that player.