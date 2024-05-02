 Skip navigation
Sean McVay wants to keep Matthew Stafford “as long as he wants to play”

  
Published May 2, 2024 03:49 PM

Matthew Stafford wants the Rams to put their money where their mouth is.

That’s ultimately why he wants more guaranteed money beyond 2024. He wants the Rams to make a true commitment through 2025.

It sounds as if coach Sean McVay is willing to do it. Here’s the key line from his response regarding Stafford to Adam Schein of SiriusXM Mad Dog Sports Radio: “We were taking it a year at a time, but as long as he wants to play, we’re fortunate to have him as our quarterback.”

If that’s true, there’s no reason not to guarantee the salary for 2025. If Stafford chooses not to play, he doesn’t get the money.

There have been no reports to breathe life into McVay’s remark.Maybe the ink is drying on the new contract. Or maybe they’re agreed to it, and it hasn’t been written up yet.

Regardless, “we were taking it a year at a time” implies that their year-to-year approach has changed. However, it won’t officially change until Stafford gets the guarantees he’s seeking beyond 2024.