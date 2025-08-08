 Skip navigation
Sean McVay wants to see Stetson Bennett “keep taking steps in the right direction”

  
Published August 8, 2025 02:31 PM

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is dealing with a disc issue in his back, but he wouldn’t be playing in Saturday’s preseason matchup with the Cowboys anyway.

Los Angeles head coach Sean McVay hasn’t played starters or other players of significance in the preseason for the vast majority of his tenure, which is part of why backup Jimmy Garoppolo also isn’t slated to see time this weekend.

Instead, it’ll once again be Stetson Bennett’s time to run the show for the Rams.

Entering his third season, the 2023 fourth-round pick hasn’t seen any regular-season action. But Bennett did receive most of the preseason playing time last year, which should continue in 2025.

So, what would McVay like to see from Bennett tomorrow?

“I just want to see him continue to do what he’s done, keep taking steps in the right direction,” McVay said in his Thursday press conference. “I think most importantly, l’ve seen the guy that’s enjoying it, totally immersed and present out on the field, being able to move from one snap to the next. I think you’re looking for good operation in and out of the huddle, good command, good ability to be able to read with his feet, and be able to distribute the ball where it goes.

“Part of the thing that makes his game fun is when things go off-schedule, he can do some pretty creative stuff just by being the natural and instinctive athlete that he is. More than anything, the good operation and really just enjoy the opportunity to go compete and show the work that he’s put in.”

In the 2024 preseason, Bennett completed 41-of-69 passes for 437 yards with two touchdowns and five interceptions.