Sean Payton: Credit the Chiefs for spotting a weakness in field goal protection

After Sunday’s wacky win over the Broncos, Chiefs linebacker Leo Chenal explained to PFT how he managed to bull rush his man and get the block.

Denver coach Sean Payton addressed on Monday the talk that his team had a flaw in their protection.

“When something like that happens, and it’s not the first — like it could be a trick play, or it could be whatever,” Payton told reporters. “It’s pretty common for the team that had success with it to say, ‘Hey we saw. . . ’ Credit them for that. They exploited an area that we obviously felt was fixed and stronger, but not fixed enough.

“I read all the comments afterwards, and I think that it’s tough to lose a game that way. This isn’t on the player. This is on all of us. This is on us as coaches. We’ve got to continue to look at, ‘Hey, are we big enough stature-wise there for that?’ And understanding how the rush was coming. It’s disappointing, and yet it’s not something that’s new when a big play is made at the end of a game.”

Payton added that what the Chiefs did is no different from an offense seeing a corner who has a habit of ending up on his heels during an out-and-up route.

“They felt like they had an indication relative to how [Alex Forsyth’s] weight was balanced,” Payton said. “All of that is game planning, scouting and then it’s us coaching and looking at the self-scout. Again it’s nothing new.”

Chenal explained that he didn’t spot that his blocker was “light on his toes” during film study, but during bring extra points and field goal tries during the game.

Regardless, the flaw was spotted — and it was exploited. And the Chiefs are somehow 9-0.