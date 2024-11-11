Leo Chenal: Prior kicking reps revealed strategy for blocked field goal

The Chiefs ran their record to 9-0 with an unlikely win over the Broncos, thanks to a blocked field goal on the last play of the game.

After the game, the man who blocked the field goal addressed how it came to be.

“It wasn’t so much on film it was more like a feel in the game,” Chenal said. “You get so many reps — like we were getting a lot of reps on field-goal block, extra point. Enough reps where you kind of get a feel like they’re light here, they’re reaching here, so you get a better and better chance as the game goes on and I kind of knew the guy who I was rushing, he was kind of light on his toes a little bit and I was kind of getting a bit [of a] bull rush in so it was just trying to take advantage of it.”

It speaks to a level of attention to detail that isn’t universal in NFL circles.

“A lot of times you know you don’t make huge adjustments on special teams, on certain teams I’ve been on, like huge adjustments like because we got to spend time with our offensive, defensive coaches but you know [special-teams coordinator Dave] Toub is so active with us and seeing what he sees and [assistant special-teams coordinator] Andy Hill just communicating with us and trying to find any weaknesses that we can and dissect it and making adjustments, so there’s a lot of communication going on and credit to Coach Toub and Coach Andy Hill.”

Part of the block came from properly timing the snap. Chenal said he and his teammates constantly compete to get the best possible timing so that they can get a blocked field goal when they need it.

They needed it in the worst possible way against the Broncos. And they got it.

It’s amazing, but it isn’t. The Chiefs keep finding ways to win. Their winning streak is now at 15, with the Bills up next in Buffalo.