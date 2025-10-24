 Skip navigation
Harrison inducted into Chargers Hall of Fame
PFT Draft: Show me something, Week 8
One win vs. Bears can do 'wonders' for Ravens

NFL sends multiple memos to teams regarding its gambling policy
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
NFLPA officially launches executive director search
Harrison inducted into Chargers Hall of Fame
PFT Draft: Show me something, Week 8
One win vs. Bears can do ‘wonders’ for Ravens

NFL sends multiple memos to teams regarding its gambling policy
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
NFLPA officially launches executive director search
Sean Payton declines to comment on Justin Strnad fine

  
Published October 24, 2025 06:55 PM

On Thursday’s PFT Live, NFL executive V.P. of football operations Troy Vincent confirmed that Broncos linebacker Justin Strnad will be fined for his conduct after Sunday’s win over the Giants.

On Friday, Broncos coach Sean Payton didn’t want to address the subject.

“I’m not going to comment on that because over the years I’ve learned it doesn’t matter,” Payton told reporters. “My opinion relative to that doesn’t matter.”

Vincent, in discussing the decision to suspend Broncos linebacker Dre Greenlaw, mentioned that Strnad will “be held accountable,” and that it come in the form of a fine.

All fines for on-field misconduct during the prior weekend of football are announced by the NFL on Saturday afternoons.

It’s still unclear why Strnad wasn’t suspended for making contact with Allen, given that Greenlaw was suspended for conduct that included no contact. The fact that Strnad is being fined shows that the league didn’t believe it was inadvertent or accidental.