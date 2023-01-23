 Skip navigation
Sean Payton to interview with Cardinals

  
Published January 23, 2023 09:08 AM
nbc_pft_flores_azintv_230123
January 23, 2023 09:18 AM
With Brian Flores set to interview for the Cardinals head coaching job Monday, Mike Florio and Chris Simms explore why he knows how to coach Kyler Murray into becoming the best possible version of himself.

Add the Cardinals to the list of potential suitors for Sean Payton.

Payton will interview with the Cardinals on Thursday, according to multiple reports.

A Super Bowl-winning coach with the Saints who took the last year off, Payton is considered the highest-profile candidate in this year’s coaching carousel. Payton is also a candidate for the Texans, Panthers and Broncos jobs.

The long list of Cardinals coaching candidates also includes Ejiro Evero, Brian Flores, Aaron Glenn, Vance Joseph, Dan Quinn, Frank Reich and DeMeco Ryans.