Sean Tucker 43-yard touchdown puts Bucs back ahead of Bills, 17-14

  
Published November 16, 2025 02:05 PM

The Bucs and Bills will not stop scoring.

Tampa Bay running back Sean Tucker has now gotten in the mix, gashing Buffalo’s defense for a 43-yard rushing touchdown.

Tucker, who played his college ball at Syracuse, got the ball on a handoff to the right and used his speed to get down the sideline for an explosive score.

It was Tucker’s third rushing touchdown of the season, giving him a new career-high.

The Bucs already have 111 rushing yards in the first half, averaging 6.2 yards per carry against Buffalo’s beleaguered run defense.

While neither the Bills nor the Buccaneers scored on their first drives, it’s been nothing but points on each possession since.