Shane Steichen: Anthony Richardson is still attacking it the right way

The Colts elected to select Daniel Jones over Anthony Richardson to be their starting quarterback in 2025, putting into question Richardson’s future with the organization.

Richardson’s agent, Deiric Jackson, even noted on the record that the “trust” level between the player and the organization is “questionable right now.”

Given that, head coach Shane Steichen was asked during his Monday press conference if Richardson has expressed any doubts about his place within the franchise.

“Yeah, I mean, I’ve had conversations with him,” Steichen said via Kevin Bowen of 107.5 The Fan. “Obviously, he’s our backup quarterback right now. [He’s] still attacking it the right way, coming in, being a pro, getting in here early, taking care of his body, rehabbing, treatment. And in the QB room, [he’s] preparing like he’s the starter.

“I think we’ve got a great QB room with really bright minds that are there and everybody kind of ping pongs off each other. And then on the practice field, making sure he’s working on his fundamentals, the details — running the scout team, making sure that’s on point and getting better there. And then obviously when meetings are over, making sure we’re watching cut-ups — third down, red zone, all those things throughout the week, knowing that he’s one play away from playing.”

While Steichen noted Jones is set to be the starter for the entire 2025 season, odds are that Richardson will get a shot to play at some point in the year. Jones has never started every game of a season, though he did help lead the Giants to the postseason in 2022 with a career-high 16 starts.

We’ll see if Richardson is ready for whatever opportunity he gets if and when it comes.