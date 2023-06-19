 Skip navigation
Top News

oly_sww1500fr_nationals_230701_1920x1080.jpg
Katie Ledecky wins by 28 seconds to cap U.S. Swimming Championships
MX RedBud 2023 Haiden Deegan waves the flag.jpg
Jett Lawrence wins 10th straight moto at RedBud Pro Motocross, Haiden Deegan scores first 250 overall
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NASCAR Xfinity Series The Loop 121
Chicago Xfinity race to resume Sunday

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_pendrithandhadwin_230701.jpg
How Pendrith, Hadwin can keep up pace at RMC
nbc_golf_gc_bernhardlanger_230701.jpg
Langer’s ‘strongest club is between his ears’
nbc_golf_gc_fowlerintv_230701.jpg
Fowler wants to ‘leave it all out there’ at RMC

Shannon Sharpe says he’ll be back on morning TV soon

  
Published June 19, 2023 04:07 PM
Shannon Sharpe made his exit last week from FS1’s Undisputed. He’ll be making an entrance to another morning show soon, apparently.

Sharpe tweeted this on Monday: “l’m enjoying my early morning workouts, late breakfast, and break from wearing a suit every morning... But just for a little while. I’ll be back on [TV] in the morning’s soon.”

It’s unknown where he will land. ESPN makes sense, especially since multiple ESPN personalities have publicly lobbied for the network to hire him.

Sharpe previously worked for CBS. He was hired by FS1 in 2016, two years after exiting CBS.