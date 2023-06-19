Shannon Sharpe says he’ll be back on morning TV soon

Shannon Sharpe made his exit last week from FS1’s Undisputed. He’ll be making an entrance to another morning show soon, apparently.

Sharpe tweeted this on Monday: “l’m enjoying my early morning workouts, late breakfast, and break from wearing a suit every morning... But just for a little while. I’ll be back on [TV] in the morning’s soon.”

It’s unknown where he will land. ESPN makes sense, especially since multiple ESPN personalities have publicly lobbied for the network to hire him.

Sharpe previously worked for CBS. He was hired by FS1 in 2016, two years after exiting CBS.