Shaq Lawson had a tryout for third stint with the Bills

  
Published November 24, 2025 05:57 PM

Nearly a decade after defensive end Shaq Lawson entered the NFL as a first-round pick of the Bills, Lawson got a chance on Monday to re-join the team.

Lawson had a tryout in Buffalo on Monday.

He spent four seasons with the Bills. Among his travels thereafter (Dolphins, Jets, Panthers), Lawson had a second stint with the Bills.

Lawson has 110 regular-season appearances with 38 starts. He has 26.0 career sacks. He had a tryout earlier this month with the Colts.

Lawson was the lone player who worked out for the Bills today. 7-4 Buffalo visits the 6-5 Steelers on Sunday.