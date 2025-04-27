 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_sandersdraftedreax_250426.jpg
Browns select QB Sanders with 144th overall pick
nbc_pft_sanders_250426.jpg
Could Sanders return to school after NFL draft?
nbc_pft_olinemenfavorv2_250425.jpg
Offensive linemen were in favor in first round

Other PFT Content

91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
NFL Scouting Combine
Seahawks add TE Elijah Arroyo with 50th pick
San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
Through three weeks, the UFL TV audience was down by a third in comparison to 2024
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_sandersdraftedreax_250426.jpg
Browns select QB Sanders with 144th overall pick
nbc_pft_sanders_250426.jpg
Could Sanders return to school after NFL draft?
nbc_pft_olinemenfavorv2_250425.jpg
Offensive linemen were in favor in first round

Other PFT Content

91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
NFL Scouting Combine
Seahawks add TE Elijah Arroyo with 50th pick
San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
Through three weeks, the UFL TV audience was down by a third in comparison to 2024
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Shedeur Sanders drama fuels 40-percent spike in Friday night draft viewership

  
Published April 27, 2025 04:41 PM

By falling to round five of the draft, Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders lost a lot of money. The league and its broadcast partners made it all back, and then some.

Via Jon Lewis of SportsMediaWatch.com, the second night of the draft attracted an average audience of 7.3 million viewers across all platforms. It’s a 40-percent increase over last year’s Day 2 coverage.

The record was set in 2020, with 8.2 million. That draft happened a little more than a month into the pandemic. After weeks of no sporting events, the draft became something/anything for people stuck at home to watch.

On Friday night, ESPN exiled the draft coverage to ESPN2, to make room for an NBA playoff game. That probably was a win for ESPN2. There’s a good chance more watched the draft on ESPN 2 than the basketball action on ESPN.