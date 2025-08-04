 Skip navigation
Shedeur Sanders explains why he didn’t want Deion to visit Browns training camp

  
Published August 4, 2025 01:02 PM

Deion Sanders has two sons who are NFL rookies, but only one of them welcomed Dad to come see him at training camp.

After visiting Buccaneers cornerback Shilo Sanders, Deion said Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders didn’t want his dad in Cleveland. Today Shedeur explained why.

“I look at it from my own point of view, I don’t want him coming to see me right now, because I want to get to where I want to go and then for him to see me,” Shedeur Sanders said. “I don’t want him to come and see me get a couple reps and then he’s cheering like a good dad. Like, nah, you can’t be proud of me right now, I got to get to where I’m going, and I know there’s a lot I’ve got to do to get there. I just want everything that I’m doing to be focused on this time, and I don’t want distractions. We know how everybody would take it, as taking away from the team, with my own dad showing up. It’s a gift and a curse at the same time.”

Shedeur is in a four-way competition to be the Browns’ starting quarterback, and he’s wise to put all his focus on that, and none of his focus on a visit from his famous father.