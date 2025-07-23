 Skip navigation
nbc_pftpm_tretterlloydhowell_250722.jpg
Torre: NFLPA a ‘clown show’ under Howell, Tretter
nbc_pftpm_jctretter_250722.jpg
Tretter denies role in hiding the collusion ruling
nbc_pftpm_nflpa_250722.jpg
NFLPA has ‘power vacuum’ amid leadership changes

Other PFT Content

NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Deion Sanders attends Buccaneers training camp as son Shilo tries to make the roster

  
Published July 23, 2025 10:40 AM

Deion Sanders is in attendance today as the Buccaneers take the practice field for the first time in training camp.

Sanders, the Hall of Fame cornerback and Colorado head coach, is watching his son Shilo, an undrafted rookie safety who is trying to make the Buccaneers’ roster.

The Buccaneers posted video on social media of Sanders talking and laughing with Bucs head coach Todd Bowles on the practice field.

Deion Sanders has previously said he plans to watch both Shilo and his other rookie son, Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders, during training camp. Once the season starts, Deion will be busy coaching Colorado and may not get to see his sons play — if either of his sons actually get on the field as rookies.