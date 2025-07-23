Deion Sanders attends Buccaneers training camp as son Shilo tries to make the roster

Deion Sanders is in attendance today as the Buccaneers take the practice field for the first time in training camp.

Sanders, the Hall of Fame cornerback and Colorado head coach, is watching his son Shilo, an undrafted rookie safety who is trying to make the Buccaneers’ roster.

The Buccaneers posted video on social media of Sanders talking and laughing with Bucs head coach Todd Bowles on the practice field.

Deion Sanders has previously said he plans to watch both Shilo and his other rookie son, Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders, during training camp. Once the season starts, Deion will be busy coaching Colorado and may not get to see his sons play — if either of his sons actually get on the field as rookies.