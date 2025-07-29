Deion Sanders: Shedeur didn’t want me to come to Browns training camp

Deion Sanders visited his son Shilo at Buccaneers training camp, but his other NFL rookie son, Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders, asked him to stay away.

Deion Sanders told Michael Irvin that Shedeur believes his current place on the Browns’ depth chart doesn’t justify any special attention like a Hall of Famer father on the practice field.

“Shedeur told me not to come,” Sanders said. “He didn’t want me to come. He was like, ‘Dad, I may get three, four reps in practice. I don’t want you seeing that. No, I’m not where I want to be. Let me get where I need to be.’ It’s so funny because this is his first time ever, and he’s dealing with it like a pro. He ain’t mad. He ain’t bitter. He’s like, I got work to do but I’m going to put in this work. One thing, they’re going to have to let me play, preseason is going to come. When preseason comes, watch me work.”

Deion Sanders said Shilo, an undrafted safety, welcomed his presence in Tampa.

“Shilo was the total opposite — come on down! Shilo, he was happy,” Deion Sanders said.

Deion Sanders revealed on Monday that he is recovering from bladder cancer. He will continue in his role as Colorado’s head coach, and continue to support his sons’ NFL careers — from a distance, in the case of Shedeur.