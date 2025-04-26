Shedeur Sanders: I don’t focus on the negative, I’m grateful for the opportunity

Quarterback Shedeur Sanders’s wait to be drafted finally ended when the Browns took him in the fifth round with the 144th overall pick and he told reporters on Saturday that his first goal isn’t proving people wrong for passing on him.

Sanders said, via Zac Jackson of TheAthletic.com, that the “main thing” is proving head coach Kevin Stefanski and General Manager Andrew Berry right for picking him after passing on him with their first seven picks. Sanders said that he knows what it will “require for me to come out on top” and that his attention will be on that rather than on any of the negative things have been said about him in recent days,

“I would say I’m extremely grateful for the opportunity throughout everything,” Sanders said. “I don’t ever focus on the negative. For me it’s just playing QB, that’s what it’s about.”

Sanders was the second quarterback the Browns have drafted this week and head coach Kevin Stefanski said he thinks “all of our players are competing for starting jobs” when asked about third-round pick Dillon Gabriel’s chances of claiming the job. Sanders is now one of those players and the Browns’ quarterback competition, which also includes Kenny Pickett and Joe Flacco, is going to be a fascinating one to watch.