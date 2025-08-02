Shedeur Sanders missed Saturday’s practice with arm soreness

Browns rookie Shedeur Sanders did not get any first-team reps until Wednesday. On Saturday, he was held out of team drills completely.

The team reports that Sanders did not throw because of arm soreness.

Kenny Pickett was limited to individual drills as he works his way back from a hamstring injury. That left rookie Dillon Gabriel and veteran Joe Flacco to split the reps.

Sanders, the 144th overall pick, went 49-of-70 with six touchdowns and no interceptions in the first eight days of practice.

In two seasons at Colorado after transferring from Jackson State, Sanders completed 71.8 percent of his passes for 7,364 yards with 64 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.