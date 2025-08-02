 Skip navigation
nbc_pftpm_parsonsrequest_250801.jpg
Unpacking Parsons' trade request from Cowboys
nbc_pft_playoffswalkout_v3_250801.jpg
Players could fulfill contract, sit out postseason
nbc_pft_hofstandards_250801.jpg
Pro Football Hall of Fame could use 'upper room'

NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Cowboys need to call Micah Parsons's agent, ASAFP
NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as "consultant"
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Cowboys need to call Micah Parsons’s agent, ASAFP
NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
Shedeur Sanders missed Saturday’s practice with arm soreness

  
Published August 2, 2025 12:00 PM

Browns rookie Shedeur Sanders did not get any first-team reps until Wednesday. On Saturday, he was held out of team drills completely.

The team reports that Sanders did not throw because of arm soreness.

Kenny Pickett was limited to individual drills as he works his way back from a hamstring injury. That left rookie Dillon Gabriel and veteran Joe Flacco to split the reps.

Sanders, the 144th overall pick, went 49-of-70 with six touchdowns and no interceptions in the first eight days of practice.

In two seasons at Colorado after transferring from Jackson State, Sanders completed 71.8 percent of his passes for 7,364 yards with 64 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.