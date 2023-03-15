 Skip navigation
Sheldon Rankins agrees to terms with Texans

  
Published March 15, 2023 11:22 AM
Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans is getting a new piece for his defensive line.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that the team has agreed to terms with defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins. It’s a one-year, $10.5 million deal for Rankins with the AFC South club.

Rankins spent the last two seasons with the Jets and joins Nathan Shepherd as members of their defensive line to agree to deals with new teams this week. Solomon Thomas remains unsigned for the 2023 season.

Rankins had 43 tackles, three sacks, and a forced fumble in 15 appearances last season. He was a Saints first-round pick in 2016 and spent the first five years of his career in New Orleans. He has 191 tackles, 23.5 sacks, an interception, four forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries over 94 career games.