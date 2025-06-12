Shemar Stewart leaves Bengals’ minicamp

With a contract impasse over an esoteric clause regarding the potential voiding of the future years of his guaranteed four-year rookie deal, Bengals defensive end Shemar Stewart has left the team’s mandatory minicamp.

Because he’s not under contract, he had every right to leave if he wanted.

As we understand it, the move wasn’t a direct product of the lingering disagreement with the front office. Instead, he didn’t want to be a distraction for the players who are under contract and participating in the minicamp.

The issue comes down to that one term in the contract. The Bengals are trying to change their usual language regarding the voiding of guarantees to extend the consequences of a default in the current year to all future years. Stewart doesn’t believe he should have contract language any different than the player the Bengals took in the first round last year, tackle Amarius Mims — especially since Stewart was drafted higher in the round than Mims.

Both sides are being stubborn. For the Bengals, it’s a continuation of offseason and training-camp stubbornness that keeps their players from being as ready as they can be for the coming football season. It happened last year with receiver Ja’Marr Chase. It’s happening this year with Stewart and defensive end Trey Hendrickson.

Earlier today, we outlined Stewart’s options. He doesn’t have many, but he could sit out the entire year and re-enter the draft in 2026.