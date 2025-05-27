Shemar Stewart not participating at OTAs as contract remains unsigned

Things between the Bengals and their 2025 first-round pick remain at a standstill.

Via Kelsey Conway of the Cincinnati Enquirer, defensive end Shemar Stewart is not participating in the team’s first OTA practice on Tuesday as he remains unsigned. While Stewart is attending the session, he’s on the sideline.

Stewart, 21, and the Bengals are at an impasse over language in the No. 17 overall pick’s rookie contract. PFT reported over the weekend that Cincinnati wants to include a phrase that causes a default in the current year to trigger a default in all remaining years.

But past contracts signed by Bengals first-round picks do not include that language.

Stewart does not plan to practice until the issue is resolved and his contract is signed.