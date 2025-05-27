 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_belichickstory_250527.jpg
Hudson has been ‘key change’ in Belichick musical
nbc_pft_draftbest_football_towns_250527.jpg
PFT Draft: Best football towns
nbc_pft_jetstushpush_250527.jpg
How well could Fields pull off tush push for Jets?

Other PFT Content

DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Atlanta Falcons v Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders cut DT Matthew Butler, five others while signing six players
91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_belichickstory_250527.jpg
Hudson has been ‘key change’ in Belichick musical
nbc_pft_draftbest_football_towns_250527.jpg
PFT Draft: Best football towns
nbc_pft_jetstushpush_250527.jpg
How well could Fields pull off tush push for Jets?

Other PFT Content

DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Atlanta Falcons v Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders cut DT Matthew Butler, five others while signing six players
91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Shemar Stewart not participating at OTAs as contract remains unsigned

  
Published May 27, 2025 01:54 PM

Things between the Bengals and their 2025 first-round pick remain at a standstill.

Via Kelsey Conway of the Cincinnati Enquirer, defensive end Shemar Stewart is not participating in the team’s first OTA practice on Tuesday as he remains unsigned. While Stewart is attending the session, he’s on the sideline.

Stewart, 21, and the Bengals are at an impasse over language in the No. 17 overall pick’s rookie contract. PFT reported over the weekend that Cincinnati wants to include a phrase that causes a default in the current year to trigger a default in all remaining years.

But past contracts signed by Bengals first-round picks do not include that language.

Stewart does not plan to practice until the issue is resolved and his contract is signed.