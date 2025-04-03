Should Chiefs get a permanent Christmas Day game?

Christmas football is here to stay. And the Chiefs hope to stay playing on Christmas.

The Chiefs reportedly hope to become a permanent fixture on Christmas, like the Lions and Cowboys on Thanksgiving.

Our two cents? Don’t do it, NFL.

The Chiefs won’t permanently be competitive and relevant. They won’t have Patrick Mahomes forever. They won’t have Taylor Swift indefinitely. It’s far better to have flexibility in the event that the Chiefs become not a great team at some point down the line.

Whenever the Detroit-Dallas hammerlock on Turkey Day is questioned, the justification goes like this: They stepped up when no one else wanted to do it. That’s surely not the case with Christmas games. It’s an opportunity to play for a massive, captive, stand-alone audience. Most if not all teams would want to play on December 25.

Sure, use the Chiefs are long as they’re compelling. But make that decision one year at a time.

Even better, keep a flex option available for any/every Christmas game in the event that games that look good in May hit the dung heap by December.