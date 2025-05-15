 Skip navigation
Simeon Rice will be inducted into Bucs Ring of Honor

  
Published May 15, 2025 08:32 AM

The Buccaneers are set to add their first player to their Ring of Honor since 2019.

Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports that edge rusher Simeon Rice will be inducted into the group in 2025. Cornerback Ronde Barber was the last player inducted and the Bucs have added former defensive coordinator Monte Kiffin and former head coach Bruce Arians since Barber’s induction.

Rice moved from the Cardinals to the Bucs as a free agent in 2001 and helped the team to its first Super Bowl title in 2002. Rice was a first-team All-Pro after recording 15.5 sacks during the regular season and he posted four sacks and three forced fumbles during the team’s playoff run.

The run in Tampa extended through the 2006 season and Rice had 250 tackles, 69.5 sacks, four interceptions, 19 forced fumbles, and an interception during his time with the Bucs.