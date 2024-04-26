 Skip navigation
Vikings select McCarthy with No. 10 pick
Vikings select McCarthy with No. 10 pick
Falcons add another QB to arsenal in Penix Jr.
Falcons add another QB to arsenal in Penix Jr.
Cardinals get 'franchise-level' WR in Harrison Jr.
Cardinals get ‘franchise-level’ WR in Harrison Jr.

Other PFT Content

cash_hundreds_sheet_200
Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities
Aaron Rodgers thinks Robert Kennedy Jr. is "in danger"
Aaron Rodgers thinks Robert Kennedy Jr. is “in danger”
Bills need receivers; where will they find them?
Bills need receivers; where will they find them?

Football Morning in America

FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
nbc_pft_floriomccarthy_240425.jpg
Vikings select McCarthy with No. 10 pick
nbc_pft_floriopenixjr_240425.jpg
Falcons add another QB to arsenal in Penix Jr.
nbc_pft_florioharrisonjr_240425.jpg
Cardinals get ‘franchise-level’ WR in Harrison Jr.

Other PFT Content

cash_hundreds_sheet_200
Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities
NFL: Washington Commanders at New York Jets
Aaron Rodgers thinks Robert Kennedy Jr. is “in danger”
Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle
Bills need receivers; where will they find them?

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Six quarterbacks in first round ties NFL record

  
Published April 25, 2024 09:39 PM

Quarterbacks have been flying off the board in the first round of the draft at a historic rate.

The Broncos took former Oregon quarterback Bo Nix with the 12th overall pick and that made it six quarterbacks in total already taken on Thursday night. It’s the first time that six quarterbacks have ever gone in the first 12 picks.

The Bears kicked things off by taking Caleb Williams before Jayden Daniels went second to Washington and Drake Maye went third to New England. Atlanta pulled off a surprise by taking Michael Penix Jr. at No. 8 and the Vikings traded up one spot to take J.J. McCarthy at No. 10.

It is also the second time in history that six quarterbacks have gone in an entire first round. The 1983 draft also saw quarterbacks go off the board with John Elway, Todd Blackledge, Jim Kelly, Tony Eason, Ken O’Brien and Dan Marino making up that group.

Nix was the 12th straight offensive player drafted to kick off the round. That’s another first on a memorable night for quarterbacks in Detroit.