Six quarterbacks in first round ties NFL record

Quarterbacks have been flying off the board in the first round of the draft at a historic rate.

The Broncos took former Oregon quarterback Bo Nix with the 12th overall pick and that made it six quarterbacks in total already taken on Thursday night. It’s the first time that six quarterbacks have ever gone in the first 12 picks.

The Bears kicked things off by taking Caleb Williams before Jayden Daniels went second to Washington and Drake Maye went third to New England. Atlanta pulled off a surprise by taking Michael Penix Jr. at No. 8 and the Vikings traded up one spot to take J.J. McCarthy at No. 10.

It is also the second time in history that six quarterbacks have gone in an entire first round. The 1983 draft also saw quarterbacks go off the board with John Elway, Todd Blackledge, Jim Kelly, Tony Eason, Ken O’Brien and Dan Marino making up that group.

Nix was the 12th straight offensive player drafted to kick off the round. That’s another first on a memorable night for quarterbacks in Detroit.