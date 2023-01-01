 Skip navigation
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox
Pickups of the Day: Olson's Opportunity
Pickups of the Day: Olson’s Opportunity
  • George Bissell
    ,
  • George Bissell
    ,

Top Clips

Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

Source: Teddy Bridgewater believed to have a broken finger on right hand

  
Published January 1, 2023 01:00 PM
December 30, 2022 09:12 AM
Mike Florio and Peter King make their picks for who has the most to prove in Week 17, from Lions DC Aaron Glenn in a key home game vs. Chicago to Mac Jones bouncing back from a string of rough games.

Dolphins quarterback Teddy Bridgewater left Sunday’s loss to the Patriots with a right finger injury and head coach Mike McDaniel didn’t have much of an update on his availability for Week 18 after the game, but it doesn’t look good.

PFT has learned, via a league source, that Bridgewater is believed to have a broken finger. Bridgewater hit his hand on a helmet while throwing a pass that Patriots safety Kyle Dugger intercepted and returned for a touchdown. Bridgewater got planted to the turf while trying to make a tackle during the return.

“I don’t know the severity. I believe it was on making the tackle on the pick-six, but that’s something that we’ll find out more in the coming days,” McDaniel said.

Skylar Thompson replaced Bridgewater and may be making a Week 18 start against the Jets with Tua Tagovailoa currently in the concussion protocol.