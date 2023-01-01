Source: Teddy Bridgewater believed to have a broken finger on right hand

Dolphins quarterback Teddy Bridgewater left Sunday’s loss to the Patriots with a right finger injury and head coach Mike McDaniel didn’t have much of an update on his availability for Week 18 after the game, but it doesn’t look good.

PFT has learned, via a league source, that Bridgewater is believed to have a broken finger. Bridgewater hit his hand on a helmet while throwing a pass that Patriots safety Kyle Dugger intercepted and returned for a touchdown. Bridgewater got planted to the turf while trying to make a tackle during the return.

“I don’t know the severity. I believe it was on making the tackle on the pick-six, but that’s something that we’ll find out more in the coming days,” McDaniel said.

Skylar Thompson replaced Bridgewater and may be making a Week 18 start against the Jets with Tua Tagovailoa currently in the concussion protocol.