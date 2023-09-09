Spectrum arranges free Fubo trials for customers who want ESPN channels

With the relationship between Charter Communications and Disney currently FUBAR, Charter has arranged for an alternative for its customers who want access to ESPN, ABC, and other Disney-owned channels.

Fubo.

Spectrum has informed customers in the areas affected by the lingering carriage dispute of a free trial with its “preferred streaming partner,” Fubo TV.

It has previously been reported that Spectrum has been directing disgruntled customers to Fubo, since Fubo offers only video and not the higher-margin wireless or broadband services that Charter provides to its customers. Charter basically is happy to lose video customers to Fubo if it means keeping them for other more profitable services.

Time is definitely of the essence for Spectrum customers. Without an alternative, they won’t see Bills-Jets on Monday night.