Spencer Rattler to start for Saints on Saturday

The Saints have not announced their starting quarterback for the first week of the regular season, but they have made their choice for the final week of the preseason.

Head coach Kellen Moore said on Thursday that Spencer Rattler will get the start against the Broncos on Saturday afternoon. Rattler also started the first preseason game while second-round pick Tyler Shough got the start last weekend.

Shough will follow Rattler and the Saints plan to play Jake Haener as well. Haener did not play in the second preseason game as the Saints put Rattler back out to run a two-minute drill following a late interception.

Moore described the competition between the two quarterbacks as very close earlier this week and said on Thursday that Rattler getting the nod this week is not a signal about his thoughts for Week 1, but it would seem to be an opportunity for Rattler to put the competition to bed with a good performance.