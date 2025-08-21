 Skip navigation
Spike Lee: Colin Kaepernick documentary “fell apart a year ago”

  
Published August 20, 2025 08:37 PM

Spike Lee recently said that his documentary series on former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick will not be televised by ESPN. As Lee has since told it, the decision was not recentl

That thing fell apart a year ago,” Lee told Business Insider on Tuesday, via Drew Lerner of AwfulAnnouncing.com. “No one had ever asked me about it. I was on a red carpet and a guy asked me the question, I wasn’t going to lie.”

Some wonder whether the project could land elsewhere. According to Lee, it will now.

“No, it’s unfortunate, but I mean, I’ve moved on,” Lee said. “That was a year ago.”

The full story on why “that thing fell apart” has yet to be told. It may never be. For now, the only certainty is that Lee’s project will never see the light of day.