Pickens, Steelers must 'mature' to handle success
Analyzing defensive delay of game called on Bishop
Winston not called for grounding in crucial moment

NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Pickens, Steelers must 'mature' to handle success
Analyzing defensive delay of game called on Bishop
Winston not called for grounding in crucial moment

NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Ssaquon Barkley starts second half with 70-yard touchdown run

  
Published November 24, 2024 10:11 PM

It didn’t take long for Saquon Barkley to make yet another special play in the second half.

After a touchback, Barkley took a handoff on the first play from scrimmage in the third quarter and took it for a 70-yard touchdown to give the Eagles a 20-7 lead over the Rams.

Barkley got through the hole, made a cut to his right, and was off to the races. Once Barkley reached the second level, there wasn’t a Rams defender close to reaching him.

It was Barkley’s longest run of the season and the second-longest run of his career.

Through a half and one play, Barkley has 143 yards on 14 carries.