Ssaquon Barkley starts second half with 70-yard touchdown run

It didn’t take long for Saquon Barkley to make yet another special play in the second half.

After a touchback, Barkley took a handoff on the first play from scrimmage in the third quarter and took it for a 70-yard touchdown to give the Eagles a 20-7 lead over the Rams.

Barkley got through the hole, made a cut to his right, and was off to the races. Once Barkley reached the second level, there wasn’t a Rams defender close to reaching him.

It was Barkley’s longest run of the season and the second-longest run of his career.

Through a half and one play, Barkley has 143 yards on 14 carries.