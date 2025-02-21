 Skip navigation
Canadian anthem sparks question on NFL protocols
Canadian anthem sparks question on NFL protocols
Starting in 2025, no NFL games will be exclusively broadcast on traditional TV

  
Published February 21, 2025 01:49 PM

The pivot to the streaming of NFL games includes ensuring that all NFL games will stream.

As explained by Tyler Aquilina of Variety.com, via Sports Business Daily, no NFL game will be exclusively available on streaming in 2025. Which means all games will be available through streaming.

And it means, per the report, that viewers within a given locale who are able to watch games that are otherwise available on “free TV” will be able to stream games without paying for a streaming service.

Thanks to geolocation technology, it’s easy to allow people in a certain area to have free access to the games, through their phones or smart TVs.

And while on one hand the move represents further progress in streaming, on the other hand it erodes the potency of broadcast TV. And it speaks to a future potential model, if/when the league fully pivots to streaming and cuts out the traditional networks.

In lieu of the games in a local market being available for free through the traditional airwaves captured by a television antenna, they’ll be available for free on the apps corresponding with the content provider.

And so, just as current viewers in a given market need to have only a TV (and a way to catch the signal) to watch local games for free, future viewers will only need to have a cell phone device. Or a TV and a WiFi signal.