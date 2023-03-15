Steelers agree to sign Cole Holcomb

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MX Fox Raceway Chase Sexton races out of a deep rut.JPG
Chase Sexton returns for RedBud Nationals “in better shape” than Round 1
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Xfinity car Chicago

Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_indycar_gettoknowhertav2_230630.jpg
Get to know IndyCar driver Herta
oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Ingebrigtsen sets meet record in men’s 1500m
nbc_nas_chicagomapquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers attempt to draw the Chicago Street Course

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MX Fox Raceway Chase Sexton races out of a deep rut.JPG
Chase Sexton returns for RedBud Nationals “in better shape” than Round 1
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Xfinity car Chicago

Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_indycar_gettoknowhertav2_230630.jpg
Get to know IndyCar driver Herta
oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Ingebrigtsen sets meet record in men’s 1500m
nbc_nas_chicagomapquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers attempt to draw the Chicago Street Course

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Steelers agree to sign Cole Holcomb

  
Published March 15, 2023 04:48 AM
nbc_pft_rapidfirefa_230314
March 14, 2023 09:28 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms weigh in on some of the most impactful reported free agency signings so far, featuring Cam Sutton, Dre’Mont Jones, Jamel Dean and more.

Free agent linebacker Cole Holcomb is taking his talents to Pittsburgh.

Holcomb and the Steelers have agreed to a three-year contract, pending a physical, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

All contract agreements are pending a physical, but for Holcomb it could be more important than for most, given that he suffered a season-ending foot injury in Week Seven and had surgery in December . The Steelers’ medical staff will need to be convinced that Holcomb will be good to go in order for the contract to be executed, but from all indications the team and the player both expect that he’ll be ready to play this season.

The 26-year-old Holcomb was a 2019 fifth-round draft pick in Washington and played his whole career there, starting 48 games in four seasons.