Steelers announce full 2026 coaching staff

  
Published February 12, 2026 03:03 PM

The Steelers made a major change to the franchise when they parted ways with Mike Tomlin and hired Mike McCarthy as their new head coach last month and McCarthy has completed one big step by completing the construction of his first coaching staff in Pittsburgh.

Most of the Steelers’ hires had already been announced, but the team confirmed that they have hired assistant offensive line coach Jahri Evans and senior offensive assistant Frank Cignetti Jr. on Thursday. Evans was a Hall of Fame finalist this year for his work as an offensive lineman and he has been coaching for the Saints. Cignetti, who is the brother of Indiana head coach Curt Cignetti, was the offensive coordinator at Indiana University of Pennsylvania in 2025. He previously coached at Pitt and Boston College, and he also has NFL experience with the Packers, Giants and Rams.

The rest of the offensive staff is offensive coordinator Brian Angelichio, quarterbacks coach Tom Arth, offensive line coach James Campen, running backs coach Ramon Chinyoung, wide receiver coach Adam Henry, tight ends coach Robert Kugler, game management/quarterbacks coach Tom Berbenich, and quality control coach Eric Simonelli.

Defensive coordinator Patrick Graham heads up a defensive staff that includes assistant head coach/secondary coach Joe Whitt, defensive pass game coordinator/defensive backs coach Jason Simmons, defensive line coach Domata Peko, outside linebackers coach C.J. Ah You, inside linebackers coach Scott McCurley, defensive assistant Shawn Howe, and defensive assistant Pat Reilly.

The staff also includes special teams coordinator Danny Crossman, senior special teams assistant Derius Swinton, chief of staff Steve Scarnecchia, head strength and conditioning coach Mark Lovat, director of performance integration/sports science Grant Thorne, strength and conditioning assistant Justus Galac, and strength and conditioning assistant Abe Munayer.