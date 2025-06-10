 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_watthendrickson_250610.jpg
Watt, Hendrickson not at mandatory minicamps
nbc_pft_irsaysisters_250610.jpg
Irsay’s daughters take on Colts ownership
nbc_pft_aaronrodgers_250610.jpg
Why Rodgers ultimately was Steelers’ only option

Other PFT Content

NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
nbc_pft_watthendrickson_250610.jpg
Watt, Hendrickson not at mandatory minicamps
nbc_pft_irsaysisters_250610.jpg
Irsay’s daughters take on Colts ownership
nbc_pft_aaronrodgers_250610.jpg
Why Rodgers ultimately was Steelers’ only option

Other PFT Content

NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Steelers call first-round pick Derrick Harmon a starter

  
Published June 10, 2025 01:56 PM

It didn’t take long for Steelers first-round pick Derrick Harmon to work his way up the team’s defensive line depth chart.

Harmon was the 22nd overall pick in April and defensive line coach Karl Dunbar said on Tuesday that the rookie is already running with the first team at the team’s practices.

“He goes out there with the ones,” Dunbar said, via Nick Farabaugh of PennLive.com. “He’s our left starting defensive tackle. You can write that.”

Harmon had five sacks and 11 tackles for loss during his final season at Oregon. The Steelers will be hoping that he remains productive while playing alongside Cam Heyward and Keanu Benton on the first team.