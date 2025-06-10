Steelers call first-round pick Derrick Harmon a starter

It didn’t take long for Steelers first-round pick Derrick Harmon to work his way up the team’s defensive line depth chart.

Harmon was the 22nd overall pick in April and defensive line coach Karl Dunbar said on Tuesday that the rookie is already running with the first team at the team’s practices.

“He goes out there with the ones,” Dunbar said, via Nick Farabaugh of PennLive.com. “He’s our left starting defensive tackle. You can write that.”

Harmon had five sacks and 11 tackles for loss during his final season at Oregon. The Steelers will be hoping that he remains productive while playing alongside Cam Heyward and Keanu Benton on the first team.