Steelers end a streak but lead 3-0 with second quarter field goal
The Steelers failed to score in the first quarter, the first time in 23 quarters they didn’t score. The last time that happened was the second quarter of their Week 5 loss to the Cowboys.
The Steelers came close to keeping their streak alive, but Chris Boswell missed only his second field goal of the season.
On a cold, windy and snowy night, Boswell’s 58-yard attempt was wide right.
The Steelers didn’t take long to score in the second quarter.
Boswell made a 48-yarder with 10:53 remaining until halftime, ending a 10-play, 59-yard drive. The big play came on a 46-yard pass to Calvin Austin to the Cleveland 27 before Grant Delpit saved the touchdown.
The Steelers have outgained the Browns 154 to 19, with Russell Wilson going 10-of-10 for 128 yards.
Steelers receiver Van Jefferson aggravated a quad injury and is questionable to return. He took a big hit from Browns safety Ronnie Hickman on a 4-yard reception.
He has spent time on the exercise bicycle trying to keep the muscle warm and loose.
Mike Williams could see more time as long as Jefferson is sidelined.