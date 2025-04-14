Steelers hire Luke Smith as quality control coach

The Steelers have added an assistant to head coach Mike Tomlin’s staff.

Alex Kozora of SteelersDepot.com notes that they have added Luke Smith to their website as a quality control coach. Smith has ties to both Pittsburgh and the Steelers.

Smith went to high school in Pittsburgh spent the last eight seasons as an assistant at Duquesne. He was a defensive assistant for two years and became the school’s wide receivers coach in 2018. He coached at the high school level before being hired by the Pittsburgh university.

The Steelers connection is a familial tie. Smith’s uncle Danny has been the Steelers’ special teams coach since 2013.