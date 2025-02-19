Steelers hire Scott McCurley as inside linebackers coach

The Steelers announced an addition to their coaching staff on Wednesday.

They have hired Scott McCurley as their new inside linebackers coach. Aaron Curry had the job in 2024, but moved on to join the Jets’ coaching staff earlier this year.

McCurley spent the last five seasons as the linebackers coach for the Cowboys. He spent 13 seasons with the Packers before making the move to Green Bay and he went to Pitt after growing up in the Pittsburgh area.

The Steelers also hired defensive backs coach Gerald Alexander this offseason. They have not made any changes to the coaches on the offensive side of the ball.