Steelers hold onto Miles Killebrew with two-year deal

The Steelers are holding onto one of the league’s top special teams players.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that Miles Killebrew has agreed to a new two-year deal with the AFC North team. The pact is worth $6.5 million.

Killebrew was named a first-team All-Pro and to the Pro Bowl in recognition of his special teams work during the 2023 season. Among his highlights in that role was a blocked punt for a safety in an October win over the Ravens and Killebrew also saw 111 snaps in the secondary over the course of the year.

Killebrew recorded 26 tackles, one tackle for loss, and a quarterback hit over all of his playing time. He will shoot for a repeat of his success once the Steelers are back on the field this year.