Steelers’ James Daniels expects to play out his contract, hit free agency in 2025

  
Published June 18, 2024 04:51 AM

Steelers starting guard James Daniels may be heading into his last year in Pittsburgh.

Daniels said the Steelers told him they won’t extend him before the season, according to TheAthletic.com. And the Steelers generally won’t talk contract with players during the season. Which would mean Daniels will play out the final year of his deal in 2024 and hit free agency in 2025.

The 26-year-old Daniels signed a three-year, $26.5 million contract with the Steelers two years ago and started 32 games in his first two seasons in Pittsburgh. It’s a bit surprising that the Steelers wouldn’t be interested in signing him to an extension.

But after the Steelers spent a first-round pick on offensive tackle Troy Fautanu, a second-round pick on center Zach Frazier and a fourth-round pick on guard Mason McCormick, it’s clear that revitalizing their offensive line was an offseason priority. More changes on the Steelers’ offensive line may be coming next offseason.