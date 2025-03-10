Steelers player, radio broadcaster Craig Wolfley dies at 66

Former Steelers offensive lineman Craig Wolfley has died at the age of 66.

Wolfley spent 10 years playing for the team and then moved into a role as a broadcaster on their radio network. He was a sideline reporter and then took over as the color commentator in 2022. Steelers owner Art Rooney II released a statement on Wolfley’s death.

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of Craig Wolfley, a beloved member of the Pittsburgh Steelers family,” Rooney said. “Craig was an outstanding player who brought both toughness and heart to the field during his 10 seasons with the Steelers. As an offensive lineman, his grit and dedication were essential to our success, contributing to the solid foundation of the Steelers’ offensive line in the 1980s and 1990s. His work ethic and commitment to excellence were felt both in the locker room and on the field, and his leadership was always evident. Following his retirement from playing, Craig seamlessly transitioned into a broadcaster, providing insightful commentary and analysis as part of the Steelers Radio Network. His passionate voice and deep understanding of the game made him a trusted figure for Steelers fans, and his humor, warmth, and enthusiasm left a lasting impact on our community.”

Wolfley was a 1980 fifth-round pick and he started 102 games for the Steelers. He played the final 24 games of his professional career with the Vikings.