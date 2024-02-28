Steelers players give Mike Tomlin an A, Art Rooney II an F on NFLPA report card

Players on the Steelers like playing for Mike Tomlin. They don’t like much else about their experience in Pittsburgh.

That’s one conclusion that can be drawn from the NFL Players Association’s latest survey results, which show that Steelers players don’t think much of Steelers owner Art Rooney II.

Steelers players gave Tomlin an A grade, and he ranked No. 5 overall in the NFL in his players’ satisfaction with playing for him. But they gave Rooney an F, and he ranked 31st of 32 owners, ahead of only Chiefs owner Clark Hunt.

“There is little confidence among respondents in the willingness of club owner Art Rooney ll to invest in a better workplace, as he ranks second to last in this year’s report,” the NFLPA’s overview of the Steelers’ player survey results said.

The Steelers also graded their locker room as an F, and they gave the team an F- for its treatment of players’ families, noting that the Steelers are one of four teams that do not provide their players’ families with either a family room or daycare on game days.

Steelers players also gave very low grades to the team nutritionist, training staff and training room, as well as the accommodations for the team when traveling. Those are all things Rooney could spend money to improve. The NFLPA isn’t confident that he will.