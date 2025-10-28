Steelers rank last in NFL in fourth-down attempts, fourth-down conversions

Don’t talk to Mike Tomlin about analytics.

In an era when NFL coaches are much more aggressive on fourth downs than they used to be, following the leads of analytics models that generally prefer going for it more on fourth down, Tomlin is decidedly old-fashioned: The Steelers have gone for it on fourth down just four times this season, and converted fourth downs only twice.

That ranks dead last in the league, in both categories. The Steelers have gone for it on fourth down less than any other team, and have converted a first down on fourth down less than any other team.

Tomlin acknowledged after Sunday night’s loss to the Packers, when kicker Chris Boswell was 4-for-4 on field goals, that it would have been better to keep the offense on the field and score seven than to send in the kicker and score three. But he indicated that the issue was the offense not producing on third downs, rather than his own decisions to take the offense off the field on fourth downs.

“We just simply have to get a lot better in a lot of areas, in all areas, but some really specific areas that are critical to winning,” said Tomlin. “We can’t settle for field goals versus good people, and that was kind of an issue throughout. We got behind the chains somewhat, so we got into scoring territory, be it a penalty or a lost yardage first play on first down, and it was uphill from there, and we settled for field goals too often. You’re just not going to win close ball games when you’re doing that.”