Top News

oly_sww1500fr_nationals_230701_1920x1080.jpg
Katie Ledecky wins by 28 seconds to cap U.S. Swimming Championships
MX RedBud 2023 Haiden Deegan waves the flag.jpg
Jett Lawrence wins 10th straight moto at RedBud Pro Motocross, Haiden Deegan scores first 250 overall
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NASCAR Xfinity Series The Loop 121
Chicago Xfinity race to resume Sunday

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_pendrithandhadwin_230701.jpg
How Pendrith, Hadwin can keep up pace at RMC
nbc_golf_gc_bernhardlanger_230701.jpg
Langer’s ‘strongest club is between his ears’
nbc_golf_gc_fowlerintv_230701.jpg
Fowler wants to ‘leave it all out there’ at RMC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Steelers release Scott Nelson

  
Published June 16, 2023 11:24 AM
June 15, 2023 08:19 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss which NFL franchises have the most passionate, borderline-crazy fanbases and share stories of their favorite moments as fans rooting for the opposing team at stadiums.

The Steelers have made a roster move after wrapping up minicamp this week.

Pittsburgh announced that safety Scott Nelson has been released.

Nelson signed with the team’s practice squad in December and stuck with Pittsburgh through the offseason program. That came after a previous stint on the practice squad in October.

The Seahawks signed Nelson as an undrafted free agent out of Wisconsin last year but let him go early on in the season.

Nelson did not appear in a regular-season game for Seattle or Pittsburgh in 2022.