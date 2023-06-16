Steelers release Scott Nelson

The Steelers have made a roster move after wrapping up minicamp this week.

Pittsburgh announced that safety Scott Nelson has been released.

Nelson signed with the team’s practice squad in December and stuck with Pittsburgh through the offseason program. That came after a previous stint on the practice squad in October.

The Seahawks signed Nelson as an undrafted free agent out of Wisconsin last year but let him go early on in the season.

Nelson did not appear in a regular-season game for Seattle or Pittsburgh in 2022.