Steelers restructure Minkah Fitzpatrick’s contract for cap space

  
Published March 16, 2023 05:10 AM
With a couple of key free agent signings set to become official soon, the Steelers have made a move with one of their own players.

Per Field Yates of ESPN, Pittsburgh has restructured safety Minkah Fitzpatrick’s contract, creating $10.065 million in cap space for the club in 2023.

Fitzpatrick signed a four-year, $73.6 million extension with the Steelers last June.

Fitzpatrick has been one of the league’s best safeties since Pittsburgh acquired him from Miami in 2019. He was named a first-team All-Pro for the third time in 2022.

In 15 games, Fitzpatrick recorded 96 total tackles with 11 passes defensed and a league-leading six interceptions.

The Steelers have notably agreed to sign cornerback Patrick Peterson, Nate Herbig, Damontae Kazee, Larry Ogunjobi, and Cole Holcomb this week.