Steelers rule out Alex Highsmith, Cory Trice for Thursday night

The Steelers never planned to have edge rusher Alex Highsmith for Thursday night’s game against the Browns and they officially ruled him out on Wednesday.

Highsmith did not practice at all this week because of an ankle injury that also kept him from playing in last Sunday’s win over the Ravens. T.J. Watt, Preston Smith, and Nick Herbig will be the lead players off the edge for Pittsburgh in Highsmith’s absence.

Cornerback Cory Trice (hamstring) was the only other player ruled out. Trice was a full participant in practice, but will remain on injured reserve through Week 12.

Watt, running back Najee Harris, defensive tackle Cam Heyward, guard Isaac Seumalo, tight end MyCole Pruitt, and defensive lineman Larry Ogunjobi all rested at points during the practice week, but have no injury designations and are set to play on Thursday.