Steelers sign DL Kyler Baugh

The Steelers kicked off August by adding a defensive lineman.

The team announced the signing of Kyler Baugh on Friday. Defensive lineman Jacob Slade was waived with an injury designation to open space for Baugh on the 90-man roster.

Baugh signed with the Saints after going undrafted last year and then spent time on the Giants’ and Falcons’ practice squads during the season. He did not appear in any games for either club.

Baugh had 41 tackles, six tackles for loss, three sacks, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery during his final season at Minnesota. He also spent time at Houston Baptist before joining the Golden Gophers.