Steelers sign La’Mical Perine

  
Published May 23, 2024 01:39 PM

The Steelers announced their second addition to the running back group of the week.

La’Mical Perine signed to the 90-man roster on Thursday. Jonathan Ward also signed with the team earlier this week.

Najee Harris, Jaylen Warren, and Cordarrelle Patterson are also part of the backfield group in Pittsburgh.

Perine played in three regular season and three postseason games for the Chiefs last year. He ran 22 times for 77 yards and caught three passes for 33 yards in the regular season, but did not handle the ball in the playoffs.

Perine was a 2020 fourth-round pick by the Jets and ran 72 times for 263 yards and two touchdowns in 14 games for the team.