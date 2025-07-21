Steelers will wear 1933 throwback uniforms in Week 8

Aaron Rodgers is set to face the Packers for the first time this season, but he won’t be wearing the Steelers’ usual uniform for the Week 8 game.

The Steelers announced on Monday that they will be wearing throwback uniforms for that game. It will be a Sunday night game at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.

The throwbacks are based on the uniforms that the Pittsburgh Pirates wore in their inaugural season in 1933. The name changed to the Steelers ahead of the 1940 season.

“We’re excited to unveil our new throwback uniforms which not only pay tribute to the origins of the Steelers franchise but also to the deep connection we have to our hometown of Pittsburgh,” Steelers President Art Rooney II said in a statement. “It’s especially fitting that we’ll debut these uniforms on Sunday night, October 26 when we play the Green Bay Packers – another franchise in the league with a long and rich history.”

The gold jerseys will feature black stripes and white numbers along with the crest of the city of Pittsburgh on one shoulder. They will also wear alternate helmets and beige pants as part of the throwback look.