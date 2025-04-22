Stephen Jones, Jerry Jones differ on how close Cowboys are to a deal with Micah Parsons

The Cowboys will make edge rusher Micah Parsons the highest-paid non-quarterback in the NFL. The only question is: When?

Owner Jerry Jones and Parsons met for “five or six hours” and came to an agreement on the length of the deal, guaranteed money and overall money, Jones said at the league meetings last month. But talks did not include Parsons’ agent, David Mulugheta.

Jones doubled down Tuesday that a deal is close.

“I know about the years, and I know about the guarantees. I know about those kinds of things, and really it’s close enough to . . . work on a number,” Jones said, via Clarence Hill of All City DLLS. “I mean, I’m comfortable with it. I don’t need to adjust.”

Executive vice president Stephen Jones, though, said the sides still have work to do.

“You look around the league at most of these players who are getting these very top contracts, it does take time ultimately to get there, and believe me, if we could sign Micah to a number we wanted to sign him to, we do it right now,” Stephen Jones said. “But right now, there’s a difference in what we feel is the right number, and what he feels like is the right number.”

The Bengals are paying wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase $40.25 million annually on a deal he signed his offseason. That’s the highest annual average for a non-quarterback, a number Parsons will surpass.

Parsons has been present for most of the team’s voluntary offseason program, something he hasn’t done in recent years.

“The assumption here is that we’re going to get something done and so he knows or should know how important his work is around here and how important his being around here working is to leadership,” Jerry Jones said. “It’s a big deal. It’s the main reason why I’ve kind of taken some of the attitude I’ve taken about this thing. Micah just has to be elevated in his leadership and will be, or it will be a downer when he gets his anticipated contract. It will be a downer if he does not elevate leadership.”

But Jones said he has seen “nothing” that gives him confidence the sides will agree before the start of training camp in July. It will happen when it happens.