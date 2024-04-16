Stephen Jones: We’re all in, but have to hold money back to sign our guys

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones’ vow to be “all in” on the 2024 season has been a frequent talking point in recent weeks because of how the team has handled free agency.

The Cowboys have largely sat out the process, which has led some to question just how “all in” they are on trying to win a Super Bowl this season. Executive vice president Stephen Jones pushed back on that notion during an appearance on 105.3 The Fan on Tuesday.

Jones said that “everybody has their own definition of what that means, but I’ve never not known us to be all in” and said the team’s spending on the roster year over year shows that to be the case. He also said that will remain the case this year, but that the need to re-sign quarterback Dak Prescott, linebacker Micah Parsons, and wide receiver CeeDee Lamb has factored into how they’ve spent their money thus far.

“We spend max, max money year in and year out. All 32 can only spend the same amount of money over a five-year stretch. When we’re all said and done, we max out our salary cap every year. We will have done that. What comes with having a good roster, which we do, we’re also looking towards signing our own guys. It doesn’t mean it happens overnight. But when you’re wanting to sign players like Dak and Micah and CeeDee, then certainly you have to hold money back if you want to have a realistic chance of signing those guys.”

The Cowboys haven’t actually signed any of those three players at this point and two of them — Parsons and Lamb — haven’t joined the team’s offseason program this week. Getting all of them done won’t be easy, but it may be the only way to put a positive spin on how the Cowboys have handled their offseason.